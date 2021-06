Yes, I can. If you are among the people looking to get your Cash App Refund , you don't have to worry. What are you looking for? When can I easily get rid of all these issues and get a refund via the app? If you have any questions or concerns about this, please visit the official support page immediately. Most importantly, the transaction does not appear for more than 6 hours. Although, If you need further assistance, please contact support. For more information, please visit this website.